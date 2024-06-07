Patriots Schedule: Dates, Times For Preseason Matchups Revealed

The NFL likes to make a big deal out of the regular season schedule release, but Patriots fans likely are more interested in the preseason games ahead of 2024.

New England is all about Drake Maye, after all.

Maye won’t start a ton of games early in the regular season, but he should get some run in the three preseason matchups prior to things officially kicking off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8. The NFL officially released the dates and times for those games, which include a national spotlight on Maye and a fellow rookie QB.

2024 Patriots Preseason Schedule

Week 1: vs. Carolina (Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. ET)

Week 2: vs. Philadelphia (Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET)

Week 3: at Washington (Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET)

The Patriots and Commanders matchup will take place on NBC, giving the world an opportunity to see Maye and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels battle just weeks before their rookie seasons officially kick off. The Patriots and Eagles matchup will take place following one joint-practice session at Gillette Stadium.