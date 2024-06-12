The Patriots had to restructure Matthew Judon’s contract last August before he would participate in training camp practices, but he decided against holding out this offseason.

Judon is practicing with the team, despite playing on a contract that comes up well short of his market value. It was a surprising revelation when he did work out Monday, and just as surprising might have been the realization that a different defender wasn’t practicing.

New England isn’t out of the woods with contract disputes quite yet.

Davon Godchaux was present for both of the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp practices this week but did not participate in team or individual drills, according to those in attendance. It seems to be a very similar situation to that of Judon’s in 2023, though Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo described it a bit differently.

“I wouldn’t put it in those words, but there are guys that want to redo contracts and stuff like that,” Mayo said Wednesday, per team-provided transcript. “It’s not just DG, it’s a bunch of guys that want to do those things, and we’re working through it. Eliot (Wolf) and his staff, they do a great job as far as handling that. I don’t get into the player contracts.”

Godchaux has been a steady presence on the interior of New England’s defense for three seasons, having yet to miss a game in his tenure with the club. He was extended a few offseasons ago but is back playing on an expiring deal — already due a hefty $8 million that only accounts for part of his total cap hit.

The Patriots likely aren’t in a rush to give him more money, but extending the deal for a few more years might not be a bad way to lock down the interior of their defensive line alongside Christian Barmore.

It also doesn’t seem like Mayo is all that worried about getting him on the field.

“DG, look, we want him here,” Mayo said. “He’s one of our best players. He’s working. I will say that. He is working. He’s here every single day, has been here every single day. We look forward to getting him on the field in camp.”