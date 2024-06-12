FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots concluded the final day of their mandatory minicamp session, and Drake Maye ended his offseason camp on a high note.

New England on Tuesday took a day off to participate in multiple community events. That meant there were only two practices for the team’s mandatory minicamp. It’s not uncommon for teams to take a day off, and while there weren’t many takeaways from practice without pads, there still were things head coach Jerod Mayo hoped his team left Wednesday with.

“The message is don’t lose the gains that you’ve made, and either you’re getting better or you’re getting worse,” Mayo said. “There is no maintaining, alright? So, continue to work out at home and make good decisions off the field. If you do that, you’ll be OK.”

One notable absence Wednesday was wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who could be a potential roster bubble candidate in training camp. It meant there was an opportunity for someone to make an impression, and Kayson Boutte did just that. Maye went 9-for-16 overall with an interception, and Boutte was his favorite target with three out of his five passes from the quarterback resulting in touchdowns.

“Some of it was just the read,” Maye said of how often he targeted Boutte. “I get 1-on-1. That’s what guys get paid to do, win 1-on-1 matchups. He’s a good ballplayer. Played in the SEC so he can make plays.”

Maye wasn’t outstanding overall, but he showed touch on back shoulder fades and ended the final session strong with a touchdown pass to Ja’Lynn Polk, who continued his impressive stretch during minicamp. There was some contention over whether or not the second-round pick got his feet inbounds, but the referees on hand ruled it a touchdown much to the defense’s dismay.

“Ja’Lyn’s a ballplayer, man, just give him a chance,” Maye said. “That’s what we’re taught: Give him a chance. He says, ‘Give me a chance.’ That’s all he says. He made a nice play.”

Here are more takeaways from the final day of mandatory minicamp:

— Josh Uche returned to practice, but Tyrone Wheatley Jr. was absent. The other players who did not participate in minicamp still are recovering from injuries, but Mayo believes they’ll be good to do when training camp starts, except for Cole Strange.

— Offensive line remains a question mark for the Patriots. Mayo explained Onwenu played right guard during the first day of minicamp because he wanted to get his best five guys out there. The New England head coach also noted that young offensive lineman like Caedan Wallace are focusing more on fundamentals instead of scheme.

— While there weren’t formal depth charts during minicamp, Jacoby Brissett operated as the No. 1 and Maye backed him up. Brissett went 10-for-19 during 11-on-11 and 7-on-7s, and Bailey Zappe only got one drive in and went 2-for-4. Joe Milton III did not get reps in Wednesday.

— Davon Godchaux was present during mandatory minicamp, but Mayo, who called him one of the team’s best players, revealed the defensive lineman wants a new contract. The 30-year-old enters this season in the final year of his contract.