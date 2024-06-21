The Celtics threw a pre-parade celebration before heading out to the Boston streets. During the festivities, franchise legend Paul Pierce threw some shade at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers this season unveiled a banner for their NBA in-season tournament win. They had a 20-minute pre-game ceremony to show off the banner at crypto.com Arena.

After the banner was unveiled, many people took to social media to poke fun at the Lakers. Fast forward to the end of the season, Pierce decided to bring back the memory before the Celtics celebrated their NBA Finals win.

“If we win the in-season tournament, we’re not putting up a banner,” Pierce told fans, per MassLive’s Katie Morrison O’Day. “Let the Lakers do that. We can make it into a carpet and put it in the hallway or something.”

Pierce won a championship with Boston 16 years ago, putting him on the 2008 boat alongside Eddie House, Leon Powe and Brian Scalabrine. The 46-year-old won Finals MVP after the Celtics won Banner 17.