BOSTON — Celtics guard Payton Pritchard seized the opportunity to send the Mavericks back to their locker room in discouraging fashion just before halftime in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Pritchard, who checked in for Derrick White with four seconds left in the first half, drained an insane half-court heave just before the buzzer sounded. Hitting nothing but net, Pritchard’s deep, deep 3-pointer gave the Celtics a 67-46 lead heading into the third quarter and prompted a warranted celebration from Boston’s bench, which mobbed the 6-foot-1 guard at center court.

Check out Pritchard’s timely trick shot here, per ESPN:

Similarly, Pritchard connected on a pivotal deep three in Game 2 of the series, which head coach Joe Mazzulla highlighted afterward.

Entering the season, Pritchard was on the hunt for redemption after logging a career-low 13.4 minutes through 48 appearances. Boston extended the four-year veteran by signing Pritchard to a $30 million contract extension, giving him the opportunity he’d long been awaiting and the Oregon product hasn’t squandered the opportunity since receiving an upgraded role.

Pritchard has averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds entering the potential title-clinching duel with Dallas at TD Garden, shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.3% from three.

However, no shot has been as huge for either Pritchard or the Celtics.