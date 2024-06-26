ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan on Tuesday identified a “best match” for the Boston Red Sox should they ultimately choose to become buyers before this season’s trade deadline.

But what if Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has something bigger up his sleeve?

Passan, who pinpointed “ideal targets” for each potential contender, believes the Red Sox shouldn’t rule out a pursuit of New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, depending on how Boston performs leading up to July 30.

“If Boston continues this run and goes into July in full command of a playoff spot, the Red Sox absolutely should be placing a call to the Mets to gauge the possibility of getting Alonso,” Passan wrote for ESPN.com. “Even though first baseman Triston Casas is expected back in early July, the Red Sox have gotten a sub-.300 weighted on-base average from the DH position. Which, regardless of the size of Masataka Yoshida’s contract, is worth addressing via upgrades like the one Alonso would provide.”

Alonso, a three-time All-Star, isn’t the smoothest fit for Boston, as someone who exclusively plays first base. As Passan noted, Triston Casas could return before long, at which point the Red Sox will have their cold-corner fixture.

But there’s no denying Alonso’s power prowess despite an up-and-down 2024. He’ll be a logical trade target for teams seeking an offensive boost, if the Mets become sellers before the deadline. New York entered Wednesday just 1 1/2 games back of the National League’s third wild-card spot.

Alonso, who’s slated to become a free agent this winter ahead of his age-30 season, has three 40-homer campaigns to his credit. The right-handed bopper launched 46 home runs in 2023 and 40 in 2022. He totaled a career-high 53 long balls en route to being named NL Rookie of the Year in 2019.