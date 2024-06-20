PWHL Boston Re-Signs Multiple Skaters Before Free Agency

PWHL Boston on Thursday announced it re-signed four players.

Forwards Hannah Brandt and Sophie Shirley and defender Emily Brown were signed to two-year contract extensions, and defender Sidney Morin re-signed to a one-year contract extension, per a team press release.

Morin, Brandt and Shirley each sent a message to fans on social media and expressed their excitement about returning to Boston.

Buzzer Beater Brandt with a message for YOU, Boston fans! pic.twitter.com/mCyPlMOCrF — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) June 20, 2024

Brandt played all 24 games in Boston’s inaugural season. The 30-year-old finished the regular season with five goals and five assists for 10 points, and she scored two points in the playoffs while delivering clutch moments during the team’s Walter Cup run.

“Hannah is a player with a wealth of experience playing at the highest levels,” general manager Danielle Marmer said in a press release. “Her elite hockey sense and her leadership on and off the ice make her an invaluable member of our group. We look forward to her contributing significantly to our team’s success.”

Brown was selected in the eighth round of the inaugural PWHL draft. She finished her season with one goal and five assists for six points.

“Emily is a steady and reliable presence on D and brings a hard-to-play-against style,” Marmer said. “She is a key member of our D-core and we’re excited to see her continue to raise her game.”

Morin played five years professionally in Europe before joining the PHF’s Minnesota Whitecaps for the 2022-23 season. The 2018 Olympic gold medalist scored one goal and recorded five assists for six points in the regular season and playoffs for Boston.

“Sid is another player with extensive experience at the highest levels,” Marmer said. “She adds an offensive dimension to our backend as a great puck mover and transporter, playing fast in transition.”

Shirley was selected in the 11th round of the PWHL draft. The 24-year-old scored four goals and tallied three assists for seven points in her rookie season.

“After an impactful rookie season, I have no doubt that Sophie has the potential to be an elite player in this league for many years to come,” Marmer said. “Sophie is an incredibly dynamic skater and has high-end offensive instincts. We look forward to supporting her development and we’re excited to see her continue to elevate her game here in Boston.”

The quartet joined 11 additional returnees who signed multi-year contracts before the inaugural PWHL season. Free agency begins Friday.