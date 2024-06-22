PWHL Boston Signs Lexie Adzija To One-Year Contract Extension

PWHL Boston on Friday announced it re-signed forward Lexie Adzija to a one-year contract extension, per a team press release.

Adzija sent a message to PWHL Boston fans on social media expressing her excitement about returning to Beantown.

“Boston fans, what’s going on?” Adzija said. “… I couldn’t be more pumped to have extended my contract in Boston. I got a little taste of what it was like to play for a Boston sports team this past year, but it definitely wasn’t enough time.

Story continues below advertisement

“You were all so welcoming to me even halfway through the season, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of that and to have your support moving forward. I’ll be putting in the work this offseason and can’t wait to see you in the fall. Let’s go Boston baby!”

Adzija was acquired by PWHL Boston on March 18 in a trade with PWHL Ottawa in exchange for Shiann Darkangelo. She finished the inaugural PWHL season with six goals and five assists in 24 regular season games between Boston and Ottawa. She recorded three points in PWHL Boston’s playoff run.

“Lexie is an absolute competitor and a detailed player who cares about all three zones,” PWHL Boston general manager Danielle Marmer said in a team-provided statement. “We’re not only excited about what she brings on the ice, but off the ice, she has the most contagious energy. She has a very special way of interacting with the fans that means a lot to our community and the city of Boston.”

The Quinnipiac product is the fifth player to re-sign with PWHL Boston this offseason. Boston announced on Thursday the contract extensions of forwards Hannah Brandt and Sophie Shirley and defenders Emily Brown and Sidney Morin.

Story continues below advertisement

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts are not disclosed.