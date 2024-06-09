Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers is not concerned by the knee soreness which prompted him to exit Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

“No, nothing serious,” Devers told reporters after he exited Boston’s 6-1 loss following the seventh inning, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Devers confirmed it was the same knee which caused him to miss time in April. That was deemed to be a bone bruise. However, he felt worse at that time than he does now.

"Nothing serious. It's something that's just been bugging me since the start of the year."



“It’s something that has been bugging me since the start of the year,” Devers said. “(Saturday), I felt it a little more. Took me out of the game because it opened up a little bit. But no, nothing’s wrong. I can play through it.”

When asked about the seriousness, Devers responded: “No, not at all. That’s why I kind of asked for them to take me me out of the game out of precaution because I don’t want it to get to that point.”

Devers will not play in Boston’s series finale Sunday. Devers and the Red Sox will benefit from an off day Monday before they return to Fenway Park for a six-game homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees.