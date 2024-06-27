The Boston Red Sox have a future that features bright talent headlined by Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel.

Lately, another promising prospect in the farm system continues to make noise and may just be playing his way into an elevated conversation for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox drafted Kristian Campbell out of Georgia Tech during the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The 21-year-old plays with a dynamic skillset that’s quickly taking over wherever he plays.

Campbell made the jump to Double-A at the beginning of June and truly has not looked back since. Campbell is slashing .420/.512/.710 with four homers and a 1.222 OPS in his first 18 games with the Portland Sea Dogs.

Campbell crushes a two-run homer to center field for his fourth with the 'Dogs! pic.twitter.com/22BV8ZAzCH — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 26, 2024

The Red Sox prospect also offers positional versatility, primarily playing quality innings in center field and at second base. That ability to move around should pay dividends as he continues to climb through the farm system.

The Red Sox continue to search for their stable second baseman, a void that’s existed ever since the end of the Dustin Pedroia’s era. Nick Yorke and Vaughn Grissom usually start the internal options of that conversation. Meanwhile, if Campbell keeps progressing at the rate he has less than a calendar year into his professional career, Boston may just have another competitor for that role among others.