BOSTON — The series finale between the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night was suspended when Mother Nature decided to wreak havoc on Fenway Park.

The scheduled game between Boston and Toronto was in the top of the second inning when the grounds crew was forced to break out the tarps and cover the field as the rain began to fall on the famous ballpark.

The Red Sox announced the decision approximately one hour and 48 minutes after the delay was implemented at 7:31 p.m. ET.

Tonight's #RedSox-Blue Jays game has been suspended due to an extended period of severe weather in the Fenway area.



The game will resume on August 26 at 2:05pm at the point when it was suspended with one out in the top of the 2nd inning. pic.twitter.com/mthDq916Eo — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 27, 2024

Kutter Crawford had pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays with two strikeouts and two walks on 23 pitches.

The game has been rescheduled for Aug. 26 at 2:05 p.m. ET when Toronto returns to Fenway Park for a four-game series. The game will resume from the point of suspension at the top of the second inning with one out and be part of a split day-night doubleheader.

The Red Sox will host the San Diego Padres for a three-game set starting Friday night. Nick Pivetta will take the mound in the series opener, followed by Tanner Houck on Saturday and Josh Winckowski on Sunday.

First pitch from Fenway Park on Friday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+. The Red Sox return to NESN airwaves on Saturday.