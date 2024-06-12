Boston fans have a champagne problem on their hands Friday night, and the Red Sox did their part to alleviate it.

After two more games against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Red Sox will open up a three-game set against the rival New York Yankees at Fenway Park. The battle between the longtime American League East rivals won’t be the only marquee event on tap Friday night, though, as the Celtics and the Mavericks also are set to meet for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Tipoff from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, so to accommodate fans interested in watching the Finals showdown, the Red Sox moved Friday’s start time from 7:10 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. Gates at Fenway Park will be opened to fans at 5 p.m. The Red Sox-Yankees game, the first this season between the historic rivals, can be seen live on NESN.

Of course, Friday night has a chance to be a very special evening for Green Teamers. If the Celtics take down the Mavericks in Wednesday night’s Game 3 in Dallas, Jayson Tatum and company will have the opportunity to complete a sweep and bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Boston.