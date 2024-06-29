BOSTON — The Red Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Alex Speas off waivers from the Houston Astros on Saturday, becoming just the latest team on his tour around the American League.

Speas, 26, hasn’t quite been able to stick around anywhere for too long, recently being designated for assignment by Houston… where he spent time after being DFAs by the Oakland Athletics… where he spent time after being DFAd by the Chicago White Sox.

Speas could use some work before he’s ready to pitch in the big leagues again, as he made four total appearances with the Texas Rangers (2023) and Astros (2024) and allowed the same amount of runs (four) as innings he pitched — striking out and walking six batters, respectively. He has a 10.38 ERA across 21 total appearances in Triple-A and MLB this season.

Boston optioned him to Triple-A Worcester following his addition to the 40-man roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Speas’ story is an inspiring one. He stepped away from baseball in 2022 to spend more time with his young daughter while trying to get himself in a better position mentally, eventually returning to the game and earning a World Series ring with the Rangers.

The Red Sox hope he’ll be able to provide a positive impact during his tenure with the organization.