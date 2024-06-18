Red Sox Legend Roger Clemens Shares Touching Toby Keith Story

Red Sox legend Roger Clemens has met a ton of celebrities throughout his life, but one that left an impact was his friend Toby Keith.

Keith, a seven-time Grammy Award nominee, died in February after a long bout with stomach cancer. Clemens, in an appearance on the “310 To Left” podcast with Tom Caron and Alex Speier on Tuesday morning, shared some stories from his friendship with the country music star.

You can check out the full “310 To Left” episode in the YouTube video embedded above.