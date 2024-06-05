The Red Sox tweaked their bullpen before wrapping up their two-game set with the Braves at Fenway Park.

Chris Martin was placed on the 15-day injured list — retroactive to June 2 — due to anxiety, the club announced Wednesday morning. The veteran right-hander was replaced on the active roster by fellow relief pitcher Zack Kelly.

This season has been a trying one for Martin, who was one of Boston’s best arms on its pitching staff in 2023. The 38-year-old amassed a 4.22 ERA over 21 1/3 innings of work, a significant dip from the 1.05 ERA he logged through 51 1/3 total frames last year. Martin last pitched Friday night when he allowed three runs on four hits (two home runs) over an inning of work against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

Kelly returns to Boston after a quick stop in Worcester, where he was sent May 26 to create a roster spot for newcomer Brad Keller. The demotion clearly wasn’t based on performance, as the 29-year-old didn’t allow a run in eight of 11 outings before he was optioned. Kelly only pitched once in his nine days away from the Red Sox, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless frames June 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston will try to split its series with Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon. NESN’s complete coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.