We knew at least two Red Sox roster moves were impending after Vaughn Grissom went down, but Boston ended up making a few more Sunday morning.

Grissom was placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining a right hamstring strain early in Saturday’s win over the Tigers. The 23-year-old will travel to the 10-day IL alongside fellow infielder Romy González (left hamstring strain), whose stint is retroactive to May 31. González’s injury revelation explained why Connor Wong replaced Grissom at second base Saturday afternoon.

To replace Grissom and González on the active roster, Boston recalled Bobby Dalbec and selected Jamie Westbrook from Triple A-Worcester. Dalbec, who was on Boston’s Opening Day roster, played in 21 games with the Red Sox before he was sent back down to Worcester on May 3. Westbrook, a 28-year-old infielder/outfielder who signed a minor league deal with Boston back in December, has yet to make his MLB debut. He logged a .267 batting average with five home runs and 29 RBIs in 49 games with the WooSox before his promotion.

The final Red Sox roster move Sunday saw Garrett Whitlock moved to the 60-day IL. The right-hander underwent elbow surgery last Wednesday.

Boston will try to win its series against Detroit on Sunday. NESN’s complete coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.