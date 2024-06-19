Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora fully embraced the terrific postseason run the Boston Celtics went on and capped off with an NBA title Monday night.

Cora attended playoff games with his sons and stayed locked in on the Celtics as they advanced round after round.

And like the Boston fan base, Cora was ecstatic to see the Celtics bring home another championship to the city, and do so in impressive fashion, too.

“I want to congratulate the Celtics ownership group, Brad (Stevens) and Joe (Mazzulla) and the players,” Cora told reporters prior to Boston’s 4-3 road win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, as transcribed by The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “Man, it was fun to watch. It was fun to see the city last night, the way they went wild. To have a goal in mind and the pressure of winning the whole thing — people think great teams just win and that doesn’t happen very often. Since Day 1, they were locked in. Obviously, there were some up and downs and some doubters, right? At the end, they accomplished their thing and it was fun. It was fun to watch.”

Cora certainly understands all that the Celtics accomplished. He guided the Red Sox on a similar run in 2018 when Boston ripped through the postseason with an 11-3 record en route to a World Series title. The Celtics compiled a 16-3 record in the playoffs — they never played a Game 6 or 7 in all four rounds — to get their hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Cora will have to continue to watch the Celtics celebrate from afar as Boston gets sets for a rolling rally championship parade on Friday.