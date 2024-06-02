Alex Cora envisioned a scenario in which Jamie Westbrook would be at the plate with the game on the line. The Boston Red Sox manager, knowing what the Detroit Tigers had to work with in their bullpen, really thought there was a chance the 11-year minor leaguer could have a storybook moment in his MLB debut.

“I was visualizing that the previous inning,” Cora told reporters after Boston’s 8-4 loss in extra innings, as seen on NESN. “While the inning was going I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s going to happen here. It’s going to happen.'”

Cora’s visualization came to fruition. Westbrook, a Mass. native, stepped to the plate with runners on first and second and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. He proceeded to work a five-pitch walk and not extend himself outside the strike zone, which gave Connor Wong a bases-loaded opportunity with two outs.

Unfortunately for Westbrook and the Red Sox, the moment didn’t play out like a Disney movie. Wong, with Westbrook on first base, flied out to right field to end the threat. The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning and claimed a split in the four-game series.

“It was a great at-bat. And he will do that,” Cora said of Westbrook. “This is a guy that, he finds the barrel. He puts good at-bats. He hits the ball hard. For his first one, we’re expecting more, right? Walk-off. What a story, right? But it was a quality at-bat.”

The Red Sox on Sunday selected Westbrook from Triple-A Worcester. A fifth-round pick in 2013, the 28-year-old Westbrook has played more than 1,100 minor league games over the course of his 11 seasons.

“That was nuts, man. If you’re going to get in there, I guess it’s the best time. Get thrown right into the fire,” Westbrook told reporters, as seen on NESN. “Obviously, a chance to win there so I was thinking, ‘Just have a good at-bat.’ It was really cool. The crowd was loud. When it got to 3-1, kind of had to re-focus. But it was awesome, everything I dreamed of no doubt.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Tigers finale:

— It marked Boston’s first loss on Sunday this season.

— Brayan Bello started the contest for the Red Sox and pitched into the seventh inning. However, he was more efficient early on than he was in the latter part of his start. Justin Slaten relieved Bello in the seventh and allowed both runners he inherited to score, making Bello’s stat line read four runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

“He was OK,” Cora said. “We made some plays behind him, we didn’t make plays behind him. But he was good. I think the stuff is getting better. (Velocity) was up, which is great. So, he’ll be ready for the next one.”

— Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu exited the game in the eighth inning after a freak incident. NESN broadcast cameras captured Abreu slipping on a step and he entered Boston’s dugout, which ultimately caused Abreu to hobble to the bench with the help of teammates.

Abreu did not return. However, Abreu said he felt fine and does not anticipate it would require him to miss any time. Cora said he will undergo treatment on his right ankle when Boston is off Monday.

— The Red Sox on Sunday placed Vaughn Grissom (right hamstring strain) and Romy González (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured listed. Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester along with Westbrook.

— When asked before the game if Masataka Yoshida could begin a rehab assignment when Boston leaves for Chicago this week, Cora told reporters “hopefully.”

— The Red Sox welcome the Atlanta Braves to Fenway park on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.