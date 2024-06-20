Red Sox Notes: Boston Embracing Dynamic Identity In Hot Stretch

The Boston Red Sox are playing some of their best baseball of the season, finishing a sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

That’s three straight series victories, five consecutive wins and eight wins in their last 10 games. What’s driven such a hot stretch?

Power at the plate and speed on the bases.

Boston recorded two more home runs and five more stolen bases to produce seven runs in the series finale against the Blue Jays. There’s pop at the plate and defenses have plenty to worry about when facing the Red Sox, who lead the American League with 76 stolen bases.

“That was a good mix today,” Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We put some good swings against another great pitcher. We put pressure on the bases. That’s who we are.”

Boston’s young group, which still hopes to get Wilyer Abreu and Triston Casas back in the coming weeks, keeps playing with confidence. The offense found the initiative to pressure opponents and take the baton from the pitching staff’s early-season dominance.

“We’re facing really good pitching,” Jarren Duran told Jahmai Webster on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Everybody’s a good pitcher up here. (Kevin) Gausman’s an absolute stud. I think we’re just keeping it simple right now. We’re not trying to do too much. We’re just getting our pitch and doing our thing.”

Here are more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

— Duran extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 games.

— Brayan Bello gave his best start in over a month, allowing just two earned runs in a start for the first time since May 12.

“He threw strikes,” Cora said. “That was the important thing. … That’s what he needs to do. Pound the strike zone and forget about the results. Stay with the process. He did great.”

— The Red Sox and Blue Jays have had nine consecutive series result in a sweep.

— David Hamilton recorded his seventh stolen base in as many games.

— The Red Sox improved to 10-9 against the American League East and 32-4 when leading after six innings.

— Boston’s offense gave Bello six or more runs of support for the sixth time this season.

— Chris Martin returned from his stint on the injured list and took the mound for the first time since May 30. The Red Sox reliever recorded a scoreless inning to finish the game.

— The Red Sox have Thursday off before beginning a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. First pitch at Great American Ball Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.