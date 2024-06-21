Red Sox Prospect Flies Around On Special Home Run

The Boston Red Sox are no strangers to standouts performances within their talented farm system.

Thursday night saw one of the game’s rare occurrences off the bat of Greenville Drive (High-A affiliate of the Red Sox) outfielder Allan Castro.

The Red Sox outfield prospect launched a ball off the center-field wall against the Rome Emperors. The ball hit the top of the fence and rolled back toward the infield. Castro turned on the jets and came all the way around to score for Greenville on an inside-the-park home run.

INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER



Allan Castro (@RedSox) speeds around the bases for the @GreenvilleDrive. pic.twitter.com/VV5cn378TZ — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 20, 2024

Castro slashed .215/.361/.322 entering play Thursday night. The 21-year-old consistently plays around intriguing prospects for the Drive with Jhostynxon Garcia, Cutter Coffey, Miguel Bleis and Mikey Romero.

Boston’s system found success in each of the first two months of the season with the “Big Three” prospects making a statement in April while pitching developments headlined May.