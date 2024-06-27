The Red Sox made multiple roster moves after their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston on Thursday announced in a press release that it reinstated Connor Wong from the paternity leave list. It also optioned catcher Tyler Heineman and right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell to Triple-A Worcester.

Wong was placed on the paternity leave list before the Toronto series and did not play in the three-game series. The 28-year-old was on a hot streak and made a strong case to be on the American League All-Star team along with Jarren Duran.

Campbell had been recalled from Triple-A Worcester this week after he was reinstated from the injured list this month. Boston likely will add a pitcher to the active roster Friday.

Wong returns to Boston on its off-day, and the Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park.

