The Red Sox will get much-needed reinforcements for their series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Boston on Wednesday announced in a press release that Tyler O’Neill was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Tyler Heineman was optioned to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the active roster. The catcher had been recalled Tuesday after Wilyer Abreu was placed on the IL.

O’Neill was placed on the IL in a move made retroactively to last Sunday due to right knee inflammation. The 28-year-old played a rehab game with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3.

But he’ll return to the Red Sox lineup and start at right field.

First pitch for the Red Sox-Braves matchup Wednesday is scheduled at 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 12:30 p.m.

