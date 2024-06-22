The Red Sox on Saturday made a roster move before the middle matchup of their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Boston announced in a press release that it reinstated Wilyer Abreu from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, Bobby Dalbec was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Abreu suffered a right ankle sprain after he took a tumble while walking into the dugout during a matchup against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on June 2. He was placed on the IL in a move made retroactive on June 3. The 24-year-old played three rehab games with Worcester this week, where he went 3-for-12 with two home runs, two RBI and a walk.

Dalbec has one home run and eight RBIs off a .410 OPS in 37 games with Boston. The 28-year-old split time at first base and designated hitter.

Abreu will start Saturday at right field and bat second in the order. First pitch against the Reds is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NES, including an hour of pregame.