Ceddanne Rafaela showed he has the traits of a Gold Glove-level center fielder, and the Red Sox rookie showed Friday night where his potential can be on offense.

Tanner Houck continued his Cy Young campaign in Boston’s win over the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, and the right-hander received a big boost from the offense. Rafaela hit two runs and recorded five RBIs. It was the first multi-home run game of his young career, and he leads all MLB rookies in RBIs after Friday night.

Rafaela turned into a best friend for pitchers with his web gems at center field, but he hasn’t been the most consistent at the plate. The 23-year-old has a .239 on-base percentage and a .626 OPS in 57 games this season. But the Red Sox preached to the rookie to not get frustrated.

“We just got to make sure (Rafaela) understands that it takes time to adjust,” manager Alex Cora told reporters this week,” per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “It’s not about instant results.”

Cora and the Red Sox staff must have been delighted to see the continued adjustments Rafaela’s paying off. And the hope is for him to be a contributor on the field and at the plate.

“There’s a comfort level,” Cora said of Rafaela’s big night. “Little by little, he’s getting there.”

Rafaela could get another chance at a big day at the plate as Boston continues its series against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 3 p.m.