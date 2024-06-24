Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Wilyer Abreu Returns In Series Opener

Wilyer Abreu will be back in the lineup as the Boston Red Sox open a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Monday.

Toronto enters Monday night’s contest having lost six straight games, including back-to-back sweeps against the Cleveland Guardians and Red Sox last week. The Red Sox are fresh off a series win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Abreu, who was recalled Saturday, made his return against the Reds. He missed three weeks after an ankle sprain landed him on the injured list, but will bat third in the series opener.

Tanner Houck will get the ball for the hosts while the Blue Jays counter with fellow right-hander Chris Bassitt.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

RED SOX (42-36)

Jarren Duran, CF

David Hamilton, 2B

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Dominic Smith, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Tanner Houck, RHP (7-5, 2.14 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (35-42)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Spencer Horwitz, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Justin Turner, DH

George Springer, RF

Addison Barger, 3B

David Schneider, LF

Alejandro Kirk, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Chris Bassitt, RHP (6-6, 3.52 ERA)