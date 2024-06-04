The Boston Red Sox welcome the Atlanta Braves to Fenway Park on Tuesday night for the start of a quick two-game series.

The Red Sox are coming off a four-game split with the Detroit Tigers while the Braves earned a series win over the Oakland Athletics.

Boston’s lineup will look a bit different after outfielder Wilyer Abreu was placed on the injured list due to an ankle injury. Bobby Dalbec will replace Abreu in right field with leadoff batter Jarren Duran working in center and No. 2 batter Rob Refsynder in left.

Jamie Westbrook, who was called up over the weekend, will start at second base while Ceddanne Rafaela will bat ninth and play shortstop.

Red Sox right-hander Kutter Crawford gets the ball for the series opener while the Braves counter with left-hander Max Fried.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (30-30)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Connor Wong, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jamie Westbrook, 2B

Garrett Cooper, DH

Bobby Dalbec, RF

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-4, 3.29 ERA)

BRAVES (33-24)

Michael Harris II, CF

Austin Riley, 3B

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Matt Olson, 1B

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Adam Duvall, RF

Jarred Kelenic, LF

Sean Murphy, C

Orlando Arcia, SS

Max Fried, LHP (5-2, 2.97 ERA)