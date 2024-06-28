Red Sox Vs. Padres Lineups: Connor Wong Returns From Paternity List

The Boston Red Sox will welcome Xander Bogaerts back to Fenway Park on Friday, marking the first time he’s returned since signing an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in 2022.

Bogaerts won’t be in the lineup, but one new padre will.

Connor Wong was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, and will re-enter the lineup after welcoming a child to the world with his wife, Dani, this week.

Wong will bat seventh, replacing Reese McGuire behind the dish. Tyler O’Neill and Ceddanne Rafaela will also return, with the former taking his spot in left field and the latter playing shortstop. Rob Refsnyder and Enmanuel Valdez will draw out.

Jarren Duran, David Hamilton, Wilyer Abreu and Rafael Devers will remain at the top of the order, with Masataka Yoshida and Dominic Smith keeping their spots in the order.

The Red Sox and Padres are scheduled to take the field at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV+. Boston will return to NESN on Saturday, but we’ve got the projected lineups for Friday here.

BOSTON RED SOX (43-37)

Jarren Duran, CF

David Hamilton, 2B

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Connor Wong, C

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (4-4, 4.06 ERA)

SAN DIEGO PADRES (44-41)

Luis Arráez, 1B

Jurickson Profar, LF

Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Manny Machado, 3B

Donovan Solano, DH

Jackson Merrill, CF

Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Kyle Higashioka, C

Bryce Johnson, RF

Randy Vásquez, RHP (2-4, 5.10 ERA)