The Red Sox and the Padres will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Josh Winckowski will toe the rubber for Boston in the finale. This contest originally was supposed to belong to Brayan Bello, but Alex Cora and company moved back his next start to Wednesday. Winckowski, who threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, last started for the Red Sox on May 2.

Behind the right-hander will be a lineup that looks a little bit different than it did Saturday. Ceddanne Rafaela will be back in center field while David Hamilton mans shortstop. Jarren Duran will move back over to left field while Tyler O’Neill starts the afternoon on the bench. And Reese McGuire will catch Winckowski in his first start since Tuesday.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Padres game:

RED SOX (43-39)

Jarren Duran, LF

David Hamilton, SS

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Dominic Smith, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Josh Winckowski, RHP (1-1, 3.26 ERA)

PADRES (46-41)

Luis Arraez, 1B

Jurickson Profar, LF

Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Manny Machado, DH

Donovan Solano, 3B

Jackson Merrill, CF

Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Kyle Higashioka, C

Bryce Johnson, RF

Matt Waldron, RHP (5-6, 3.43 ERA)