The Red Sox didn’t get off on the right foot in their three-game series against the Padres, but they’ll look for a bounce back in Saturday matinee action.

Boston suffered a 9-2 loss after San Diego went on a rally at the expense of Nick Pivetta. It was the Red Sox’s second straight loss, but they’ll hope Tanner Houck will get them back on the right track.

Manager Alex Cora will go with the same lineup from Friday, except Enmanuel Valdez starts at second base in place of David Hamilton. He’s bat in the eight-hole with Wilyer Abreu and the rest of the lineup moving up the order.

They’ll go up against former New York Yankees pitcher Michael King, who the Padres acquired in the Juan Soto trade. Rafael Devers had a strong track record against King with two home runs and a 2.125 OPS in 12 plate appearances.

First pitch for Boston-San Diego is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can check out full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (43-38)

Jarren Duran, CF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Connor Wong, C

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Tanner Houck, RHP (7-5, 2.18 ERA)

SAN DIEGO PADRES (45-41)

Luis Arráez, 1B

Jurickson Profar, LF

Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Manny Machado, DH

Donovan Solano, 3B

Jackson Merrill, CF

Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Brett Sullivan, C

Bryce Johnson, RF

Michael King, RHP (5-5, 3.75 ERA)