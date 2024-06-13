Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Pitching Showcase Concludes Series

Two of the most impressive pitchers in Major League Baseball go head-to-head at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck, who has the third-best ERA in MLB, will be opposed by Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola, who ranks just outside the top 10 in the category himself.

Chances are whoever gets the better of the other ultimately could help their respective team win the three-game series after Boston and Philadelphia split the first two matchups.

Masataka Yoshida returns to the lineup for the Red Sox after having returned in the series opener. Yoshida will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Rob Refsnyder will start the game on the bench with leadoff man Jarren Duran, No. 3 batter Tyler O’Neil and No. 9 batter patrolling the grass.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (34-34)

Jarren Duran, LF

David Hamilton, SS

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Story continues below advertisement

Tanner Houck, RHP (6-5, 1.91 ERA)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (46-21)

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Nick Castellanos, RF

Bryce Harper, 1B

Bryson Stott, 2B

Edmundo Sosa, SS

David Dahl, LF

Whit Merrifield, 3B

Garrett Stubbs, C

Johan Rojas, CF

Aaron Nola, RHP (8-2, 2.77 ERA)