Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Boston Makes Outfield Changes

The Red Sox will look for a bounce back Saturday afternoon and changes will need to be made with the outfield.

Tyler O’Neill exited Friday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox due to continued knee issues. Manager Alex Cora provided an optimistic update, but the veteran will be getting rest to determine what his future will be.

Bobby Dalbec will get his second-ever start at right field in his MLB career. Ceddanne Rafaela will shift back to center field, and Jarren Duran will shift to left field. Rob Refsnyder will remain in the lineup as the designated hitter. Dominic Smith will fill in at first base. Enmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton will be back in the lineup and pair in the middle infield.

Brayan Bello gets the start opposite Nick Nastrini. Bello’s last start was last Sunday in a loss to the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. He recorded five strikeouts and three walks while giving up four runs off eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

First pitch for the Boston-Chicago matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with an hour of pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the lineups for the Red Sox and White Sox.

BOSTON RED SOX (32-32)

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Enmanuel Valdez (L) 2B

Rob Refsnyder (R) DH

Rafael Devers (L) 3B

Connor Wong (R) C

Dominic Smith (L) 1B

Bobby Dalbec (R) RF

David Hamilton (L) SS

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Brayan Bello, RHP (6-2, 4.36 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (16-48)

Corey Julks, LF

Zach DeLoach, RF

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Gavin Sheets, DH

Paul DeJong, SS

Oscar Colás, CF

Lenyn Sosa, 3B

Danny Mendick, 2B

Martín Maldonado, C

Nick Nastrini, RHP (0-5, 9.74 ERA)