Fresh off winning a series against the top team in the National League, the Red Sox will face off against a legendary rival this weekend.

Boston’s bats had another strong outing Thursday night at Fenway Park as the Red Sox handed the Philadelphia Phillies a 9-3 loss. The confidence is high in the Red Sox clubhouse as the New York Yankees come to town for the first time this season.

Connor Wong will get the start instead of Reese McGuire on Friday night and bat sixth ahead of Enmanuel Valdez.

Brayan Bello gets the nod on the mound against the best team in MLB opposite Luis Gil. Bello’s last start was a loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The right-hander gave up five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two batters while walking three.

First pitch for Red Sox-Yankees is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, starting with pregame at 5 p.m.

Here are the lineups for Boston and New York.

BOSTON RED SOX (35-34)

Jarren Duran, LF

David Hamilton, SS

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Connor Wong, C

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Brayan Bello, RHP (6-3, 4.78 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (49-22)

Anthony Volpe, SS

Juan Soto, LF

Aaron Judge, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

Jose Trevino, C

Luis Gil, RHP (8-1, 2.04 ERA)