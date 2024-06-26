Red Sox’s Alex Cora Tweaking Rotation To Help Struggling Pitcher

Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello was supposed to take a leap in 2024, inking a six-year contract extension that seemed to signal the start of his ascension to the top of the rotation.

It’s been three months since the deal was signed, and he’s done the opposite.

Boston has endured a year of regression from the 25-year-old, who has been unable to match the pace set by the rest of the rotation and slipped out of his original standing among the group. Bello started on Opening Day, and at this point in the season, he’s being skipped over in the rotation.

“It’s been a challenge,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday, appearing on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego.” “The stuff is a lot better than in the past, but we’re not throwing strikes. We have to be more aggressive in the zone. We’re making an adjustment. We’re going to push him back, he starts Wednesday in Miami.”

Bello’s last start came Tuesday, an abysmal effort against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he gave up as many runs (seven) as he recorded outs. It was an uncharacteristic performance in which he couldn’t induce very much weak contact, leading to Cora’s decision to pull the plug early.

The Red Sox have already changed his pitch mix, but must believe they can find out what the problem is of they’re going throw a wrench in the rotation at this point. Kutter Crawford and Nick Pivetta will make the next two starts, but Boston will have to get creative to bridge the gap from there. Tanner Houck will start a game, Josh Winckowski might be ready for another spot start, Cooper Criswell could come back up from Triple-A Worcester.

Boston will be able to fill the gaps, but from there it’s paramount that Bello can get things in check if the club hopes to continue making a push throughout the summer.