It’s only a matter of time before Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel and Roman Anthony finally earn a promotion to Triple-A Worcester… and eventually Boston.

The Red Sox likely aren’t keen on letting their top prospects spend any more time in the minor leagues than necessary. Mayer is approaching his third anniversary in the system. Teel and Anthony have flown through each level.

Double-A Portland isn’t going to boast the three of Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects for too much longer, especially if they have anything to say about it.

“I think I speak for everyone when we all say that we want to get out of here,” Mayer said, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “We’re enjoying our time here. We love playing with each other, but at the end of the day, we all want to be big leaguers and play for rings.”

Mayer has spent the most time with the Sea Dogs and doesn’t have too many more boxes to check before he’s ultimately promoted. It was somewhat of a question if he could stay healthy, but the 21-year-old has put those to bed this season while producing a .308/.373/.478 line with six home runs and 25 doubles entering Thursday.

Anthony likely could use the most seasoning, if not for the fact that he could still use some work making swing decisions. It’s hard to argue that the 20-year-old needs to continue rising to this point considering who is blocking him in Boston.

Teel is somewhere in the middle. He has continued to progress well, slashing .311/.402/.484 with eight homers and 14 doubles — hitting the ball harder than he ever has. Boston isn’t in a rush to promote catchers, though.

Is it likely all three make the jump over the coming weeks? No, but it’s not entirely impossible, and you can bet that some combination of them will be suiting up for the WooSox this summer.