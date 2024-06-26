BOSTON — Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas picked up a bat and swung for the first time on Wednesday since he sustained a rib injury in mid-April.

“I swung today for the first time, maybe about an hour ago, and I feel great,” Casas told reporters before the Red Sox-Blue Jays finale at Fenway Park. “No hitting a ball yet. Just with my regular bat just taking swings. I took like 20 at 75%-ish. We’ll see how I come in tomorrow. But for today, I feel great.”

Even though he swung the bat for the first time, Casas said he’s been taking swings a lot longer — just not with his hands.

“I’ve been taking swings for 10 weeks,” Casas said. “Just in my mind without a bat. Just in my head. I’ve taken 1,000s of at-bats, and I feel great. I feel ready.”

Story continues below advertisement

Casas said he could be standing, sitting, or even lying down when he imagined the at-bats, but the process did not involve twisting.

“No, no twisting. I wasn’t able to do that. But I was able to swing,” he explained.

Casas confirmed he has been running, working out, taking ground balls and throwing, so hitting is the final aspect before he can consider a rehab assignment.

“Swing off the tee and then soft toss, batting practice, machine and then traject and then live at-bat, then game time,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was recommended three to nine weeks, and I’m right at nine weeks right now. … I feel like I’ve been packing my days with activities from start to finish, so this time has flown by. I feel like I’m on the right schedule.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora added that Casas is particular regarding his mechanics and will need to accomplish different scenarios before getting back in the lineup. Those scenarios include check swings and pitches up and down in the zone.

“He mentioned when (Philadelphia) was here that Bryce (Harper) and Kyle (Schwarber) … they check swing,” Cora said. “And he was like, ‘That’s the stuff that I have to feel before I go out there.'”

Even though Cora admitted he doesn’t have a timeline or map for the rest of Casas’ rehab, the organization continues to be patient with his process.

Story continues below advertisement

“Let’s see how he feels tomorrow,” Cora said. “I don’t know what’s the next step, but the way he talks, the way he approaches his rehab, I’m pretty sure at one point he’s gonna contribute.”