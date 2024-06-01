The Boston Red Sox have had a long list of impact injuries through the first two months of the season. That trend only continued on Saturday.

Vaughn Grissom exited Saturday’s contest against the Detroit Tigers after one at-bat where he grounded out to third base in the second inning. Per a replay on the NESN broadcast, Grissom winced and pulled up while running to first base. Connor Wong entered the game at second base to replace Grissom in the top of the third inning for the Red Sox.

Boston announced that Grissom suffered a right hamstring strain, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Grissom had a delayed start to the season with a hamstring issue from spring training and battled an illness while getting ready to make his Red Sox debut.

Story continues below advertisement

Entering Saturday, Grissom hit .150 in his first 22 games for the Red Sox.