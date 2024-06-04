Rob Refsnyder firmly believes that the future is very bright for the Boston Red Sox.

When Refsnyder arrived in Boston in 2022, he was tasked with serving as a leader and mentor to up-and-comers rising through the Red Sox system. Players like Jarren Duran, Triston Casas and Tanner Houck have gone from exciting prospects to household names, and they soon will be challenged to become front faces of Boston’s leadership group.

Refsnyder, who joined The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on the latest episode of NESN’s “310 To Left” podcast, believes the Red Sox are in great hands with that trio and other young players.

“I think the team is going to be in a great place the next few years just based off some leadership and a younger core kind of developing,” Refsnyder told Speier. “I feel like the fanbase should be pretty excited about that because these guys genuinely like each other. They spend time with each other and they want the best from each other. Sometimes people say that, but you can really see it forming. I think they will be playing winning baseball long after I’m done. It will be fun to watch those guys turn into a really fun core for the next few years in Boston.”

Story continues below advertisement

We might not be super far away from seeing the likes of Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel becoming fixtures at Fenway Park. At that point, Duran and company will be leaned on as leaders as the Red Sox try to establish a successful era of the franchise.

And if Refsnyder’s remarks are any indication, Boston’s budding stars will take the baton and run with it.