Rory McIlroy put himself in position to overcome Bryson DeChambeau and win the 124th U.S. Open after a string of lengthy putts kicked off his back nine at Pinehurst on Sunday.

McIlroy, the third-ranked player in the world, then unraveled with the same club as DeChambeau claimed his second U.S. Open.

McIlroy bogied three of the final four holes, the last of which came after he missed a six-foot par putt on the par-4 18th hole. McIlroy had just missed a four-foot par putt on the par-4 16th hole.

Pain for Rory on 16.



McIlroy and DeChambeau are tied for the lead (-6) again.



📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen

Rory McIlroy bogeys 18 as Bryson DeChambeau now needs a par to win the tournament.



📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen

DeChambeau, who won with a score of 6-under 274, edged McIlroy by one stroke (5-under 275). DeChambeau overcame his own miss on a five-foot par putt on the par-3 15th hole with a title-clinching save on the 18th.

The bunker shot on 18 that won Bryson DeChambeau the 2024 U.S. Open. 🔥



📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen

McIlroy did not speak to the media after the tournament, but quickly became the talk of social media.

McIlroy is slated to travel to the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., beginning Thursday.