Rory McIlroy put himself in position to overcome Bryson DeChambeau and win the 124th U.S. Open after a string of lengthy putts kicked off his back nine at Pinehurst on Sunday.
McIlroy, the third-ranked player in the world, then unraveled with the same club as DeChambeau claimed his second U.S. Open.
McIlroy bogied three of the final four holes, the last of which came after he missed a six-foot par putt on the par-4 18th hole. McIlroy had just missed a four-foot par putt on the par-4 16th hole.
DeChambeau, who won with a score of 6-under 274, edged McIlroy by one stroke (5-under 275). DeChambeau overcame his own miss on a five-foot par putt on the par-3 15th hole with a title-clinching save on the 18th.
McIlroy did not speak to the media after the tournament, but quickly became the talk of social media.
McIlroy is slated to travel to the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., beginning Thursday.
