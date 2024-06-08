Savannah Bananas Drop Epic Trailer For Fenway Park Debut

BOSTON — The Savannah Bananas have traveled near and far since their start in 2016, adding a new flavor to the game of baseball with entertaining theatrics.

Their current world tour reached a new level with stops at several MLB stadiums, now making their way to Boston to take the field at Fenway Park. The Bananas will fill the stadium with yellow as a new baseball chapter adds to the storied history of the ballpark.

The Bananas released a hype video just hours before taking the field at Fenway Park, embracing the latest milestone for the wildly popular traveling ballclub.

“We were just a small town team with a big dream…”



Tonight, that dream comes true. Banana Ball is at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/PCjtiEhvXv — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 8, 2024

“This call was maybe even more special,” Scituate, Mass. native and Bananas founder Jesse Cole shares in the clip.

The ballclub returns to the Bay State after a tour stop at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton last August.

The Bananas and the Party Animals start the show at Fenway Park on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET.