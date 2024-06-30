The Tampa Bay Lightning could lose longtime captain Steven Stamkos when the NHL free agency period begins on July 1.

With only $16.5 million in cap space, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois admitted the two sides are not remotely close to a deal, and Stamkos will test the market.

“… I understand that when you get this close to free agency, it can be tempting to see what the market has to offer to you,” BriseBois said, per NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger. “That was a risk I was taking when I didn’t go to Steven a year early to try to lock him up and get a contract done.”

BriseBois said the Lightning are trying to “get younger” as a group and feels the favorable tax situation in Florida could be an “appealing destination” for several free agents.

Could the Lightning’s misfortune work in the Bruins’ favor?

Boston has a projected $24 million in available cap space to spend. Of course, some money will likely go toward Jeremy Swayman’s contract extension. Even if Swayman earns a contract of around $8 million per year, the Bruins will have plenty of money to take a run at Stamkos.

It’s no secret the Bruins need a center. Charlie Coyle (25 goals, 35 assists) and Pavel Zacha (21 goals, 38 assists) had a solid 2023-24 season, but Boston still needs that elite goal scorer to put them over the top — especially in the power play.

In 79 games for the Lightning last season, Stamkos lit the lamp 40 times and added 41 helpers for 81 points, which was third on the team. Twenty of Stamkos’ tallies came on the man advantage.

Stamkos could be a strong option at center for either of Boston’s top two lines and has the versatility to move to the wing when needed. With contract discussions stalled with Jake DeBrusk, Stamkos would be a perfect replacement.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) in 1,082 games with the Lightning. Stamkos knows how to win and is a leader on and off the ice.