Sky Players Publicly Harrassed Following Caitlin Clark Controversy

The Chicago Sky dealt with a concerning incident while getting off their bus at the team hotel.

A man, who was not a guest at the hotel, confronted Sky players and targeted Chennedy Carter specifically, per Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. The man recorded a video while players were getting off the bus and asked Carter if she had gotten a chance to talk to Caitlin Clark following the controversy around her flagrant foul on the Indiana Fever star last Saturday. Carter ignored the man as a team bodyguard attempted to stop the recording.

General manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Sun-Times that the situation was immediately de-escalated and that police weren’t called to the hotel.

“It was over as fast as it started,” Pagliocca said, per Costabile. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. (Wednesday) was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

Pagliocca admitted he did not hear the exchange, but multiple Sky players reacted to the situation and added more context.

“Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK,” Angel Reese posted on X. “This really is outta control and needs to STOP.”

“Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us ‘ghetto b****** and saying ‘women’s sports isn’t s****.’ We are not about to normalize things like that,” Michaela Onyenwere said on social media.

Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us “ghetto b******” and saying “women’s sports isn’t s***”.



Brianna Turner admitted she did not see what happened but criticized the outlandish headlines over the past week and the slurs from fans.

Chicago has moved on from the incident, but an increase in this type of activity might force the hand of the WNBA.