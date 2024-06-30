Tanner Houck Swiftly Shuts Down Question After Ugly Birthday Outing

Tanner Houck has had better birthdays.

Houck turned 28 on Saturday and rang in his new year by toeing the rubber at Fenway Park for the middle game between the Red Sox and the Padres. Boston turned to its ace with hopes of bouncing back from the lopsided loss it suffered in Friday’s series opener.

Unfortunately for Houck, he only lasted 4 1/3 innings in which he allowed a season-worst eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits in an 11-1 Red Sox loss. After the drubbing, the right-hander was asked if he still planned on celebrating his birthday following the tough day at the office.

“No,” Houck told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “Nothing.”

The Red Sox will try to give Houck a late birthday gift Sunday when they wrap up their weekend series with the Padres.