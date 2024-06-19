Three Red Sox Storylines To Watch After Celtics’ NBA Title Run

The Boston Celtics encapsulated the city with a dominant run to their record 18th championship, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the 2024 NBA Finals.

That officially capped off winter sports in Boston, leaving the Red Sox as the center of attention on the professional sports scene for the next few months.

Luckily for fans just tuning in, now might be the best time to lock into baseball season around the city. The Red Sox have won seven of their last nine games, four consecutive games and three straight series.

Two of those series came against the best teams in baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees. The 39-35 record may not be eye-popping, but the Red Sox are here to play and remain engaged while key players work to return to the lineup.

Here are three Red Sox storylines to follow as attention shifts from the Celtics capturing Banner 18:

Run, Run, Run

The Red Sox are far more athletic this season with a young core built on dynamic abilities.

That’s especially shown in recent weeks on the base paths.

Boston leads the American League and ranks fifth in baseball with 71 stolen bases in 2024. The Red Sox have positioned the lineup with speed from top to bottom, putting pressure on opposing batteries whenever runners find their way on.

The Red Sox set a franchise record with nine stolen bases in one game during a primetime win over the New York Yankees last Sunday night.

David Hamilton (19 SB – 5th in MLB) and Jarren Duran (17 SB) lead that trend at the top of the order. Boston has a dynamic weapon to play with and keep opponents off-balance down the stretch.

All-Star Starter?

Tanner Houck is leading from the front for a Red Sox rotation that’s exceeded expectations thus far.

Houck holds the sixth-best ERA in the sport (2.14), tossed a complete-game shutout and continues to turn in quality starts to boost Boston.

Around the American League, Houck will face competition as to which starting pitcher will get the ball to start the All-Star Game on July 16.

Could Houck see competition from a team he just faced in his last home start for Boston?

Get Wild

The Red Sox are playing with two surging teams in front of them in the American League East. The Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles are pacing the division, creating an uphill climb for Boston.

The Red Sox, nonetheless, are surely in the postseason picture through the first two-and-a-half months of the season. Boston enters play on Wednesday just two games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final American League wild-card spot.

If Boston stays on schedule entering the trade deadline, the Red Sox could be playing for an extra opportunity down the stretch.