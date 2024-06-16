Tom Brady Has This Question About Drake Maye’s Development

The Patriots presented Drake Maye with a great opportunity, but it’s now on the 2024 first-round pick to make the most of it.

That’s what Tom Brady preached in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports. Brady, unlike Maye, arrived in New England with virtually no fanfare and little expectations. But through sheer determination and hard work, the seven-time Super Bowl champion successfully quarterbacked the Patriots for decades.

Maye, too, has a chance to be the face of the franchise in Foxboro, Mass., for years to come, but that title won’t be handed to him.

“I’m very fortunate to be around him and I like him a lot. I’ve heard great things about him,” Brady told Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson. “But, you know, his opportunity is going to be about what he makes of it and how he wants to develop it and how he wants to attack his profession like we all do. It’s not where you’re at when you’re 22. It’s who you’re around when you’re 22. Who inspires you to be better? Who develops you?”

Story continues below advertisement

Both Maye and the Patriots appear to be taking the proper steps to set up the North Carolina product for success. This year’s third overall pick has been a committed student since arriving to New England, and Jerod Mayo and company are taking a patient approach with the rookie.

Time will tell when Maye takes the field at Gillette Stadium. But when he does, we should see a player who’s ready for the stage.