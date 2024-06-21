Al Horford caught Celtics fans’ attention with his championship parade attire, and it quickly got on Tom Brady’s radar, too.

The Boston center wore a T-shirt that featured the image of a drunk Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade in 2021. Horford combined the look with a cowboy hat, and the New England Patriots Hall of Famer posted a Jack Nicholson GIF from “Anger Management” to give his approval.

Brady’s had fun with the image of his drunk self being held up, including when former Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez wore his own custom T-shirt featuring the retired QB.

Horford wasn’t outdone as Jaylen Brown wore his own custom T-shirt that trolled ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

Boston on Friday began its duck boat parade at 11 a.m. ET, and there are sure to be iconic moments as the Celtics celebrate their 18th championship in front of thousands of fans.