Ahead of his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared a video on his Instagram that his children shared with him.

The video goes through Brady’s storied career with the Patriots, including images from his six Super Bowl wins with the team. As the video goes on, it shows the many records and stats Brady accomplished during his time in New England.

As the video ends, the words “I Am a Patriot For Life” come across the screen. To end the video, photos of his family and his time at the University of Michigan come across the screen.

Story continues below advertisement

Brady will officially be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The event at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. will begin at 7 p.m. ET.