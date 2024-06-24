Travelers Championship Purse: How Much Scottie Scheffler, Field Won

CROMWELL, Conn. — Scottie Scheffler continued to add to his record-setting earnings in a single season with a first-place finish at the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.
Scheffler, who defeated runner-up Tom Kim in a one-hole playoff on Sunday, now has won nearly $28 million with six first-place finishes. Scheffler has won four of the last five PGA Tour Signature Events along with The Players and the Masters.
Scheffler is the first golfer since Tiger Woods to win six events in one season (2009).
The total purse of the Travelers was $20 million.
Here’s the breakdown:
1. Scottie Scheffler: $3.6 million
2. Tom Kim: $2.16 million
T3. Tom Hoge, Sungjae Im: $1,160,000
T5. Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia: $702,500
T9. Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young, Shane Lowry: $520,000
T13. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa: $400,000
15. Tommy Fleetwood, $360,000
T16. Patrick Rodgers, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Svensson, Matthieu Pavon: $310,000
T20. Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland: $241,333.33
T23. Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Pendrith: $183,500
T27. Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Austin Eckroat, Ludvig Åberg: $144,000
T31. Kurt Kitayama, Lee Hodges, Denny McCarthy, Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim: $117,600
T36. Mackenzie Hughes, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick: $97,333.34
T39. Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, Michael Thorbjornsen: $85,000
T42. Nick Taylor, Will Zalatoris: $75,000
T44. Victor Perez, Lucas Glover, Andrew Putnam, Jason Day: $63,000
T48. Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Davis Riley, Cam Davis, Webb Simpson, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala: $49,285.71
T55. Adam Schenk, Billy Horschel, Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry, Sam Burns: $44,750
T61. Max Homa, Chris Gotterup: $42,750
T63. Harris English, Jordan Spieth, Chris Kirk: $41,500
66. Nick Dunlap, $40,500
67. Ben Griffin, $40,000
T68. Justin Rose, Taylor Moore: $39,250
70. Peter Malnati, $38,500
