Travelers Championship Purse: How Much Scottie Scheffler, Field Won

CROMWELL, Conn. — Scottie Scheffler continued to add to his record-setting earnings in a single season with a first-place finish at the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Scheffler, who defeated runner-up Tom Kim in a one-hole playoff on Sunday, now has won nearly $28 million with six first-place finishes. Scheffler has won four of the last five PGA Tour Signature Events along with The Players and the Masters.

Scheffler is the first golfer since Tiger Woods to win six events in one season (2009).

The total purse of the Travelers was $20 million.

Here’s the breakdown:

1. Scottie Scheffler: $3.6 million

2. Tom Kim: $2.16 million

T3. Tom Hoge, Sungjae Im: $1,160,000

T5. Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia: $702,500

T9. Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young, Shane Lowry: $520,000

T13. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa: $400,000

15. Tommy Fleetwood, $360,000

T16. Patrick Rodgers, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Svensson, Matthieu Pavon: $310,000

T20. Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland: $241,333.33

T23. Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Pendrith: $183,500

T27. Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Austin Eckroat, Ludvig Åberg: $144,000

T31. Kurt Kitayama, Lee Hodges, Denny McCarthy, Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim: $117,600

T36. Mackenzie Hughes, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick: $97,333.34

T39. Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, Michael Thorbjornsen: $85,000

T42. Nick Taylor, Will Zalatoris: $75,000

T44. Victor Perez, Lucas Glover, Andrew Putnam, Jason Day: $63,000

T48. Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Davis Riley, Cam Davis, Webb Simpson, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala: $49,285.71

T55. Adam Schenk, Billy Horschel, Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry, Sam Burns: $44,750

T61. Max Homa, Chris Gotterup: $42,750

T63. Harris English, Jordan Spieth, Chris Kirk: $41,500

66. Nick Dunlap, $40,500

67. Ben Griffin, $40,000

T68. Justin Rose, Taylor Moore: $39,250

70. Peter Malnati, $38,500