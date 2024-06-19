CROMWELL, Conn. — The top players in the world will come together for the 2024 Travelers Championship, a PGA Tour Signature Event, at TPC River Highlands this weekend.
The star-studded field will feature seven of the top 10 players including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele (No. 3), Ludvig Aberg (No. 4), Wyndham Clark (No. 5), Viktor Hovland (No. 6), Collin Morikawa (No. 7) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 8).
The two-person pairings for the first and second rounds highlight such talent with a Thursday morning (and Friday afternoon) stretch that features Scheffler and Max Homa followed by Clark and Jordan Spieth.
And on Thursday afternoon (and Friday morning), those flocking to Cromwell can set up shop in the shade and watch a four-group stretch including Morikawa-Hovland, Tony Finau-Cantlay, Schauffele-Matthieu Pavon before Aberg and Wellesley, Mass., graduate Michael Thorbjornsen, who will make his professional debut.
The first-round pairings and start times are as follows with all groups teeing off on the 1st hole:
8:05 a.m.: Chris Gotterup
8:15: Robert MacIntyre and Jake Knapp
8:25: Akshay Bhatia and Thomas Detry
8:35: Taylor Pendrith and Victor Perez
8:45: Davis Riley and Rickie Fowler
8:55: Lee Hodges and Eric Cole
9:05: Brian Harman and Tom Hoge
9:15: Nick Taylor and Harris English
9:25: Taylor Moore and Seamus Power
9:40: Kurt Kitayama and Mackenzie Hughes
9:50: Sahith Theegala and Sepp Straka
10: Jason Day and J.T. Poston
10:10: Cameron Young and Patrick Rodgers
10:20: Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley
10:30: Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa
10:40: Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth
10:50: Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas
11: Nick Dunlap and Adam Scott
11:15: Will Zalatoris and Ben Griffin
11:25: Austin Eckroat and Webb Simpson
11:35: Peter Malnati and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:45: Emiliano Grillo and Andrew Putnam
11:55: Sam Burns and Byeong Hun An
12:05 p.m.: Si Woo Kim and Adam Svensson
12:15: Matt Fitzpatrick and Adam Hadwin
12:25: Tom Kim and Corey Conners
12:35: Justin Rose and Adam Schenk
12:50: Chris Kirk and Sungjae Im
1: Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy
1:10: Cam Davis and Brendon Todd
1:20: Lucas Glover and Tommy Fleetwood
1:30: Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland
1:40: Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay
1:50: Xander Schauffele and Matthieu Pavon
2: Ludvig Aberg and Michael Thorbjornsen
2:10: Billy Horschel and Stephan Jaeger
And the second-round pairings and start times are as follows:
8:05 a.m.: Will Zalatoris and Ben Griffin
8:15: Austin Eckroat and Webb Simpson
8:25: Peter Malnati and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:35: Emiliano Grillo and Andrew Putnam
8:45: Sam Burns and Byeong Hun An
8:55: Si Woo Kim and Adam Svensson
9:05: Matt Fitzpatrick and Adam Hadwin
9:15: Tom Kim and Corey Conners
9:25: Justin Rose and Adam Schenk
9:40: Chris Kirk and Sungjae Im
9:50: Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy
10: Cam Davis and Brendon Todd
10:10: Lucas Glover and Tommy Fleetwood
10:20: Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland
10:30: Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay
10:40: Xander Schauffele and Matthieu Pavon
10:50: Ludvig Aberg and Michael Thorbjornsen
11: Billy Horschel and Stephan Jaeger
11:15: Chris Gotterup
11:25: Robert MacIntyre and Jake Knapp
11:35: Akshay Bhatia and Thomas Detry
11:45: Taylor Pendrith and Victor Perez
11:55: Davis Riley and Rickie Fowler
12:05 p.m.: Lee Hodges and Eric Cole
12:15: Brian Harman and Tom Hoge
12:25: Nick Taylor and Harris English
12:35: Taylor Moore and Seamus Power
12:50: Kurt Kitayama and Mackenzie Hughes
1: Sahith Theegala and Sepp Straka
1:10: Jason Day and J.T. Poston
1:20: Cameron Young and Patrick Rodgers
1:30: Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley
1:40: Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa
1:50: Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth
2: Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas
2:10: Nick Dunlap and Adam Scott
