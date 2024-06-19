CROMWELL, Conn. — The top players in the world will come together for the 2024 Travelers Championship, a PGA Tour Signature Event, at TPC River Highlands this weekend.

The star-studded field will feature seven of the top 10 players including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele (No. 3), Ludvig Aberg (No. 4), Wyndham Clark (No. 5), Viktor Hovland (No. 6), Collin Morikawa (No. 7) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 8).

The two-person pairings for the first and second rounds highlight such talent with a Thursday morning (and Friday afternoon) stretch that features Scheffler and Max Homa followed by Clark and Jordan Spieth.

And on Thursday afternoon (and Friday morning), those flocking to Cromwell can set up shop in the shade and watch a four-group stretch including Morikawa-Hovland, Tony Finau-Cantlay, Schauffele-Matthieu Pavon before Aberg and Wellesley, Mass., graduate Michael Thorbjornsen, who will make his professional debut.

The first-round pairings and start times are as follows with all groups teeing off on the 1st hole:

8:05 a.m.: Chris Gotterup

8:15: Robert MacIntyre and Jake Knapp

8:25: Akshay Bhatia and Thomas Detry

8:35: Taylor Pendrith and Victor Perez

8:45: Davis Riley and Rickie Fowler

8:55: Lee Hodges and Eric Cole

9:05: Brian Harman and Tom Hoge

9:15: Nick Taylor and Harris English

9:25: Taylor Moore and Seamus Power

9:40: Kurt Kitayama and Mackenzie Hughes

9:50: Sahith Theegala and Sepp Straka

10: Jason Day and J.T. Poston

10:10: Cameron Young and Patrick Rodgers

10:20: Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley

10:30: Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa

10:40: Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth

10:50: Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas

11: Nick Dunlap and Adam Scott

11:15: Will Zalatoris and Ben Griffin

11:25: Austin Eckroat and Webb Simpson

11:35: Peter Malnati and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:45: Emiliano Grillo and Andrew Putnam

11:55: Sam Burns and Byeong Hun An

12:05 p.m.: Si Woo Kim and Adam Svensson

12:15: Matt Fitzpatrick and Adam Hadwin

12:25: Tom Kim and Corey Conners

12:35: Justin Rose and Adam Schenk

12:50: Chris Kirk and Sungjae Im

1: Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy

1:10: Cam Davis and Brendon Todd

1:20: Lucas Glover and Tommy Fleetwood

1:30: Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland

1:40: Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay

1:50: Xander Schauffele and Matthieu Pavon

2: Ludvig Aberg and Michael Thorbjornsen

2:10: Billy Horschel and Stephan Jaeger

R1 and R2 tee times and pairings for the Travelers Championship pic.twitter.com/RkRUBETFUy — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 18, 2024

And the second-round pairings and start times are as follows:

8:05 a.m.: Will Zalatoris and Ben Griffin

8:15: Austin Eckroat and Webb Simpson

8:25: Peter Malnati and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:35: Emiliano Grillo and Andrew Putnam

8:45: Sam Burns and Byeong Hun An

8:55: Si Woo Kim and Adam Svensson

9:05: Matt Fitzpatrick and Adam Hadwin

9:15: Tom Kim and Corey Conners

9:25: Justin Rose and Adam Schenk

9:40: Chris Kirk and Sungjae Im

9:50: Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy

10: Cam Davis and Brendon Todd

10:10: Lucas Glover and Tommy Fleetwood

10:20: Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland

10:30: Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay

10:40: Xander Schauffele and Matthieu Pavon

10:50: Ludvig Aberg and Michael Thorbjornsen

11: Billy Horschel and Stephan Jaeger

11:15: Chris Gotterup

11:25: Robert MacIntyre and Jake Knapp

11:35: Akshay Bhatia and Thomas Detry

11:45: Taylor Pendrith and Victor Perez

11:55: Davis Riley and Rickie Fowler

12:05 p.m.: Lee Hodges and Eric Cole

12:15: Brian Harman and Tom Hoge

12:25: Nick Taylor and Harris English

12:35: Taylor Moore and Seamus Power

12:50: Kurt Kitayama and Mackenzie Hughes

1: Sahith Theegala and Sepp Straka

1:10: Jason Day and J.T. Poston

1:20: Cameron Young and Patrick Rodgers

1:30: Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley

1:40: Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa

1:50: Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth

2: Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas

2:10: Nick Dunlap and Adam Scott