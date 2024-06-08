Tyler O’Neill Exits Red Sox-White Sox Game Mid-Inning With Injury

Tyler O’Neill rejoined the Boston Red Sox less than two days ago after an injured list stint with right knee inflammation.

O’Neill’s injury came back into play on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox as the Red Sox outfielder exited the game in the middle of the inning while standing in right field defensively.

NESN broadcast footage show O’Neill working on his right knee in the dugout after making a play earlier in the game. David Hamilton replaced him in the lineup while Rob Refsnyder moved to right field.

On the year, O’Neill is hitting .252 with 11 home runs and an .859 OPS. The Red Sox already lost a starting outfielder this week when Wilyer Abreu landed on the injured list with an ankle issue.