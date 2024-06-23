The Boston Red Sox were hot this week and it included a record breaking night vs. the New York Yankees and a sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Sox stole nine bags against the Yankees last Sunday, setting a franchise record. David Hamilton had a major role in the night stealing four bags and Jarren Duran snagged two bases.

After grabbing a series win over New York, they turned it around with three-straight victories over Toronto for their first Blue Jays sweep of the season and a five-win streak.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weight Loss.